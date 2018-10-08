SPACEX

SpaceX rocket launch causes social media stir in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Argentinian satellite has blasted off from California.

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California --
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried an Argentinian Earth-observation satellite into space Sunday and for the first time landed a first-stage booster back at its California launch site.

The primary purpose of the mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, but SpaceX also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

SpaceX had previously flown first-stage rockets back to land after Florida launches but had not done so on the West Coast.

The Air Force last week advised residents on the central California coast they might see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returned.

SpaceX also has successfully landed Falcon 9 first stages on so-called drone ships off the coasts of Florida and California, all as part of its effort to decrease the cost of space launches by reusing rockets rather than allowing them to fall into the ocean.
The satellite is the first of two for Argentina's space agency, Comision Nacional de Actividades Espaciales, and will work in conjunction with a constellation of Italian space agency satellites. Its name is short for Satelite Argentino de Observacion Con Microondas.

SAOCOM 1A carries a high-resolution instrument called a synthetic aperature radar that will be used for emergency management during disasters and for land monitoring. The second satellite will be SAOCOM 1B.

A few witnesses who apparently missed the advisories posted to social media as they spotted the potential 'UFO.'

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrocket launchSpaceX
SPACEX
Japanese billionaire is SpaceX's 1st private moon passenger
Astronaut quits halfway through training
NASA announces first commercial flight crew
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More SpaceX
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Teacher honored for creating scarves to help students stay warm
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Memorial City lights up for Houston Astros
More Society
Top Stories
Shipley's giving away free donuts right now in honor of Astros
Need a place to watch the Astros? We've got you covered
Driver gets $1M bond after sleeping homeless woman killed
Two cool fronts on the way to Houston
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
O'Rourke rally today with ex-Texan Foster and rapper Bun B
20 killed in 'horrific' limo crash on their way to party
Texans defeat Cowboys in OT to clinch Battle of Texas
Show More
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Houston teen killed instantly during crash near Bryan
Baby Verlander made a special appearance during Game 2
Here's your chance to dress like Alex Bregman
Astros' wives get luxury mani-pedi's in Houston
More News