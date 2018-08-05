LAKEWOOD CHURCH

Actor Tyler Perry shares inspiring story of faith at Lakewood Church

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyler Perry speaks at Lakewood Church

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most movie-goers may know him better as a woman than a man, but there's a whole lot more to Tyler Perry than his role as the hilarious senior citizen, Madea.

The actor, director, and producer, who has built a multi-billion dollar entertainment empire, was in town Sunday in a very different role: taking the pulpit at Lakewood Church.

Pastor Joel Osteen talked to Perry about his amazing journey from homeless to media mogul, and ABC13's Melanie Lawson talked one on one with Perry about how he did it.

"I was running from poverty and failure wasn't an option. I knew there was something higher for me and I had to go with everything I had," Perry said. "I had to risk everything, I had to put everything on the line."

Perry has some valuable advice that helped him throughout his journey.

"Don't stop. No matter who says what, no matter how many people tell you to stop, don't stop," he said.

Perry talked to a packed church about his faith, and why he chose to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to Lakewood after Hurricane Harvey, even while the church was embroiled in controversy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychurchreligionbe inspiredactorlakewood churchHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAKEWOOD CHURCH
Lakewood Church receives rare reproduction of Michelangelo's Pieta
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
These megachurches attract the largest flocks in Texas
Pastor John Gray moving to South Carolina
More lakewood church
SOCIETY
Purdue removes Papa John's founder's name from building
Newly crowned 'Maine Sea Goddess'' title taken for inappropriate photos
100 moms breastfeed together in record-breaking protest
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
More Society
Top Stories
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
59 shot, 8 dead in Chicago since Friday
8-month-old boy dies after being pulled from river
Purdue removes Papa John's founder's name from building
Dad accused of killing 2 young kids tried to kill himself
5 killed when small plane crashes at parking lot
Show More
11 children rescued from filthy compound with little food or water
Facebook testing new dating feature
Police: Man fatally shot in face in SW Houston
Mother seeks answers from police after daughter allegedly shot herself
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
More News