Society

Texas Southern University professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Southern University professor took time to hold a student's newborn baby during his lecture and the touching moment is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video is a powerful reminder that sometimes child care and college don't often go together.

Ebony Greenfield shared the video with ABC13. Dr. Tyrone Dixon, a film professor at TSU, can be seen cradling her son Carter as he continues his lecture.

Greenfield said she had already registered for classes when her son came into the world. He was born premature, months before her due date.

The new mom is studying to get her master's degree and said she really wanted to go back to class. As a single mother without child care, she was faced with a tough decision.

"I was like, 'I have to go. I need to go, but what do I do with my baby?'" Greenfield said. "I prayed about it. I was like, 'Well, we'll see how it goes. (Dr. Dixon) just allowed me to take notes. He never once made me feel like I was a burden or the baby was in the way. He made me feel important."

Dixon spoke with ABC13 via Facetime Tuesday and said he believes it's important for educators to recognize students' situations and connect with them in every way possible.

"I just had to hold that baby and give her an opportunity to take in what we were talking about," said Dixon. "What that says to me is that (students are) determined. They're focused and ready to get it by any means necessary. I feel it is my duty to support that."

RELATED: SO SWEET! Texas A&M professor babysits while teaching class

EMBED More News Videos

With a wide smile and a gentle hand, Dr. Henry Musoma was there to help a single mom and student in need.



Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial mediaacts of kindnesstexas southern universitygood newsmotherhoodcollege studentseducationviral videobabyfamilycollegecollege studentfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Unknown woman found dead near burning car in wooded area
Hastings HS student critical after employee hits him in crash
Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Show More
This is how soon we could be waking up to a 40-degree morning
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
More TOP STORIES News