SOCIETY

Historic Alvin tree turned into art instead of axed after tangling in power lines

EMBED </>More Videos

A cottonwood tree, more than 100 years old, was a problem for power lines, but one property owner, couldn't ax a piece of history. (KTRK)

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Along Highway 6, in the heart of Alvin, there is something new carved from the hardwood of history.

A cottonwood tree more than 100 years old seemed doomed when it was decided it had to come down after getting tangled with the power lines. But the property's owner, lifelong resident Joe Saladino, couldn't ax a piece of history.

"It's a landmark. It's part of the community here in Alvin. I grew up here in Alvin. My parents came here in 1900," said Saladino.

In order to save the tree, Saladino hired James Phillips, a man who knows people love their trees, to turn it into art.

"Well because they last a lot longer than we do and many people. If they stay in the same place for a long time, (they) grow accustomed to their trees and eat and meet under their trees," said Phillips.

It's a statement that was proved to be true.

"I've lived here in Alvin 80 years and I remember when this tree was small," said Alvin resident Charles McCauley.

This also may carve out something new to attract people to Alvin. There is talk of doing this to trees in parks and elsewhere around town.

Joe's just glad it's already making people smile as they drive along Highway 6, through the heart of Alvin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynaturecommunitylifestyleAlvin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News