ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --Arqueze Girdy is a 5th generation rodeo competitor in her family, whose specialty is women's barrel racing.
She is also transgender.
"It's something I realized when I was a child," she said. "I've lived my life as a woman."
She said there have been times that the amateur rodeo circuit has not been kind to her.
"They never came out and said that it was because I'm transgender," Girdy said. "They would just say I wasn't qualified."
Girdy texted her entry form and paid her fee to compete in Saturday's MLK Scholarship and Rodeo event at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. It is not a county-sponsored event, but one arranged by promoters who leased the facility for the event, which will be held for the first time.
Given her past experience, she is anxious about whether she'll be in the ring.
"It's still up in the air," she said. "We'll know Saturday if I'm running or not, so I'm still dealing with it in my head,"
We attempted to speak with the promoters and were asked to call back. Late Thursday, they responded to ABC13's request for comment.
"The promoters of the 1st Annual MLK Scholarship Rodeo and Trail ride are pleased to hold its inaugural event on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. at The Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The goal of the event is to raise scholarship funds for deserving students in the Houston and surrounding areas. The rodeo and trail ride are open to ALL to attend and participate. Prospective participants should recognize that although this is an amateur event, which claims no professional affiliation whatsoever, all rodeo events and participants will be governed by rules and standards similar to those set forth by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women's Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (WPRCA). As for Ms. Girdy's concern regarding her ability to compete in this inaugural event, she first should make sure she has been in contact with official event promoters and affiliates, as we have only taken pre-registration up to this point and have yet to collect any funds from any participants; all registration will be completed at the fairgrounds. Secondly, if she has pre-registered, she should be aware of what is required at the time of entry. We are looking forward to Saturday's event and welcome everyone out to support our scholarship fund and enjoy a day of rodeo fun and entertainment."
As Girdy practiced in the ring Thursday, other riders questioned what sexual identity has to do with allowing someone to compete.
"What difference does it make?" said one woman.
Girdy said she has the support of her family and a lot of friends.
"People need to judge a book by its contents," said her friend, Jasmine Johnston. "She's a great competitor and a great person."
Girdy wants to compete professionally in women's barrel racing in the future.
"I want to make history and open doors and help people. There are other people in my situation," she said.
Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.