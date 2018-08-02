SOCIETY

Torrential downpour can't stop this woman from returning her shopping cart

Kachina Rigdon looked on as the unidentified woman braved the severe weather to return her cart to a corral in the parking lot of Walmart in Hurricane, West Virginia. (Kachina Rigdon via Storyful)

HURRICANE, W.Va. --
A torrential downpour and strong winds couldn't stop one West Virginia shopper from returning her shopping cart.

Kachina Rigdon looked on as the unidentified woman braved the severe weather to return her cart to a corral in the parking lot of Walmart in Hurricane, West Virginia.

"If this lady can put her buggy back in the cart corral during this monsoon.....What is your excuse?!?!" Rigdon quipped on Facebook.

The storm pictured in the video caused minor damage in Hurricane and surrounding areas, according to local media reports.
