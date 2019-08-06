Society

Toddler goes nuts when Texas A&M fight song plays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everyone's a critic, right?

That adage can be applied to a Houston mom's video of her toddler uproariously pitching a fit when she plays the Texas A&M fight song, "Aggie War Hymn."

In her video, Taylor Carpio plays the University of Houston fight song, "Cougar Fight Song," to which her child, Noah, is calm and basically has no reaction to the tune.

But when she cues up "Aggie War Hymn," brace yourself because the Noah alarm goes off!

So what's the genesis of this reaction? According to Carpio, her husband Chris got the child to become accustomed to the UH fight song by playing it whenever they were in the car to calm him down.

As for the Aggies fight song, Carpio told ABC13 that she comes from a huge A&M family. (Insert 'grimace' emoji.)

"My husband has officially ruined our son," she posted on Facebook.

Makes you wonder where this kid will head to school when he grows up.

SEE ALSO:

Texas A&M K-9s pose for university ID photos
EMBED More News Videos

Explosive detection K-9s Tyson and Jackie put on their uniforms and posed for some adorable new university ID photos.



Throwback Thursday: Before women were allowed to enroll at Texas A&M University
EMBED More News Videos

Just over half a century ago, Texas A&M University was restricted to white males.



VIDEO: Dad pretends to have adorable 'argument' with infant daughter
EMBED More News Videos

One thing is for sure: Carlos definitely has some lively debates in his future.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncollege stationuniversity of houstonviral videotexas a&m universitybabytoddlerviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Galveston officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Former football coach awaits jury's decision for murder trial
What to know about superstar pitcher Zack Greinke
Rover app pet sitter seen throwing couple's puppy to ground
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
Teen left paralyzed when driver's seizure causes crash
Man charged in murder of pregnant teen who was found shot
Show More
Man dresses as Spider-Man to encourage drivers and kids
Where to bring your dog for happy hour in Houston
Spring Branch boasts 14-year-old published author
Typhoon Texas hosts discount days for military and teachers
Luxury IPIC theaters chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News