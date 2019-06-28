Workers find time capsule during renovations at historic Old Town Spring cafe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5337124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Look at these vintage homes in Galveston

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- When there's a building that's 117 years old, there are bound to be plenty of secrets buried inside.So when workers renovating the Wunsche Brothers Café and Saloon in Old Town Spring came across a time capsule under a stairwell, they weren't surprised."This is like a little piece of history that we're getting to open up today," said managing partner Tina Goodson. "I can't wait to see what's inside."After brushing off the dirt and dust, Goodson and her team learned the time capsule dates back to 1983.Woodlands developer George Mitchell and his family owned the cafe and saloon during that time.Inside the treasured time capsule, there was an old handwritten menu, blueprints to the building, and personal notes.It also included newspapers and photos that showed what life was like 36 years ago."I hope there wasn't a spirit here that wasn't ready to be released," laughed former employee Marybeth Vincent. "If so, welcome!"