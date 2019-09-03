WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: Man wins lotto twice in 3 months
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Jonas Brothers surprise cancer patient who missed show
THE 60: Dallas detective in photo with JFK assassin dies at 99
THE 60: Teacher who mowed lawn nude fighting to get job back
THE 60: Costco's first China store forced to close amid frenzy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
People with gun demand Popeyes chicken sandwiches
'Historic tragedy:' 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
14-year-old confesses to killing all 5 family members: Sheriff
5-year-old girl's decaying body found hidden in closet
ABC13's Morning News
Low in Gulf expected to strengthen into depression today
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Show More
Simone Biles breaks silence in brother's triple murder indictment
19-year-old in coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Pasadena fighting to raise $1M for breast cancer awareness
Pasadena teen eyes future with national welding championship win
Pasadena shelter 'devastated' after puppy dies in hot van: mayor
More TOP STORIES News