WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
60 second update
THE 60: 'It was foolish' Man regrets causing panic inside Walmart
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
Related topics:
society
60 second update
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
THE 60: Here's the best time to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
THE 60: Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing problem
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
Fight over puppies ends with man shot in the face
ABC13's Morning News
Triple digit heat may have caused mulch fire in NE Houston
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
15 apps parents should know about
Show More
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Humble teen threatened to blow up plane on Snapchat: police
South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Man finds job within 24 hours of watching ABC13's Who's Hiring
More TOP STORIES News