60 second update
THE 60: Beto O'Rourke to meet up with supporters at local brewery
60 SECOND UPDATE
THE 60: Presidential hopeful spotted at Original Ninfa's
THE 60: Patriots respond to Antonio Brown rape allegations
THE 60: New Ms. Monopoly game lets women make more than men
THE 60: Boy who helped Dorian evacuees surprised with trip
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
What we know about the HPD officer shot during violent night
TIMELINE: HPD officer shot, priest beaten during violent night
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Hotter this weekend, more rain next week
Hurricane Ike: Storm that hit Galveston on Sept. 13, 2008
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Protesters rush stage at Houston Democratic debate
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
University of Tennessee offers boy 4-year scholarship after viral T-shirt
Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
