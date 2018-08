Texas Road Trippers: Lone Star Flight Museum

Looking for an aircraft exhibit unlike any other in southeast Texas?The Lone Star Flight Museum boasts a collection of planes from World War II to the Vietnam War era.Larry Gregory is the museum's president.Gregory took our Texas Road Trippers, Eyewitness News Reporters Pooja Lodhia and Steve Campion, on a tour of the facility.Shiny planes catch your eye at every corner."I feel like we are standing somewhere in the skies," said Campion."It's a great history lesson when you come in here not only for the airplanes we have here, but you can see how the airplanes developed and how engineers solved problems back in the day," said Gregory. "You can see the gradual development of the airplanes as they became more technology advanced."Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Kids under 5 are free.To really understand the historic nature of the planes, you can still go up in some of the old birds for an additional cost.Pooja and Steve both went up with Gregory in a 1941, P-17 plane. They described it as "flying in a convertible" high above Galveston Island.