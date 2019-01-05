SOCIETY

Texans to honor Oscar Flores before game for helping 2 HPD officers involved in fiery crash

Houston Texans fan, Oscar Flores was invited to the game against the Colts after his fast action to help two officers involved in a fiery crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before their wild-card game against the Colts, the Houston Texans will honor a man who was at the right place, at the right time of a fiery crash that injured two Houston police officers the morning of Christmas Eve.

Oscar Flores said he heard the officers yelling from inside their vehicle after the crash at the 10,000 block of Telephone Road.

"I looked around for something to break the windows but I couldn't find nothing, so I just kicked the windows open. The window busted open I got one of the officers out," said Flores.

The two officers involved, Alonzo Reid and John Daily, were able to exit the vehicle before it caught on fire.

Since then, officer Reid was released from the hospital just in time for Christmas, while his partner, officer Daily underwent his third surgery the day after Christmas. They're both expected to make a full recovery.

After the accident, Flores told Eyewitness News that if he had the chance to save somebody's life, he would do it again.

Make sure to tune in to ABC13 today as kickoff starts at 3:35 p.m.

