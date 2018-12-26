HPD officer to undergo third surgery to treat burns after crash with alleged drunk driver

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer injured in a DWI crash will undergo his third surgery today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the Houston police officers injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver will undergo a third surgery on Wednesday.

Officer John Daily suffered burns to half of his body. He's expected to have a two-hour procedure at Memorial Hermann Hospital to remove more of the burned skin from his body.

Daily is on a feeding tube, however doctors are optimistic about the surgery.

Daily's partner, Officer Alonzo Reid, was also hurt in the crash. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.



"It's nothing short of a miracle when you look at the damage that patrol car had, and just how bad the fire was," Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi said. "Already one of those officers is going home, and I think it shows you the fighting spirit that we all have here at HPD, and I'm confident Officer Daily will be going home one day just the same."

Reid is now recovering at home.

RELATED: Did grocery store play role in fiery crash involving police?
EMBED More News Videos

Cesar Collazo allegedly told investigators he was drunk and buying beer right before the crash that injured two Houston police officers.



Cesar Collazo, 23, is charged with driving drunk and crashing into the officers' vehicle near Telephone Road and Peekskill Lane around midnight on Christmas Eve. The officers' unit caught fire after the crash.

Collazo is charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer and failure to render aid. His bond was set at $250,000. If convicted, he faces 60 years behind bars.

Gamaldi says Daily is expected to be in the hospital for quite a few months before he can get back on the job.

The department continues to ask the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

RELATED: HPD officers expected to make recovery following fiery crash involving suspected drunk driver
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo and the families of the injured officers spoke on Christmas Eve, just hours after they were involved in a fiery crash.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwidrunk drivingofficer injuredpolice officer injuredcar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
A sloppy afternoon turns into a stormy night in Houston
2 women and man killed in suspected murder-suicide
Officer in fiery crash with drunk driver released from hospital
Bar workers face judge for allegedly serving teen in deadly crash
Man diagnosed with dementia missing from Houston shelter
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Christmas tree recycling locations in Houston
IN HIGH DEMAND: Top jobs for 2019 in the Houston area
Show More
Powerball drawing tonight for $294 million
Man charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend on Christmas
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Mexico asks US to look into crash that killed governor, husband
Man charged with throwing wife's 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
More News