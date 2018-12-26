HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One of the Houston police officers injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver will undergo a third surgery on Wednesday.
Officer John Daily suffered burns to half of his body. He's expected to have a two-hour procedure at Memorial Hermann Hospital to remove more of the burned skin from his body.
Daily is on a feeding tube, however doctors are optimistic about the surgery.
Daily's partner, Officer Alonzo Reid, was also hurt in the crash. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
HEALING AT HOME: Officer Alonzo Reid was released from the hospital on #Christmas and is now home. Photo courtesy of Houston Police Family Support Unit. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/a1XdnObLmh— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) December 26, 2018
"It's nothing short of a miracle when you look at the damage that patrol car had, and just how bad the fire was," Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi said. "Already one of those officers is going home, and I think it shows you the fighting spirit that we all have here at HPD, and I'm confident Officer Daily will be going home one day just the same."
Reid is now recovering at home.
Cesar Collazo, 23, is charged with driving drunk and crashing into the officers' vehicle near Telephone Road and Peekskill Lane around midnight on Christmas Eve. The officers' unit caught fire after the crash.
Collazo is charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer and failure to render aid. His bond was set at $250,000. If convicted, he faces 60 years behind bars.
Gamaldi says Daily is expected to be in the hospital for quite a few months before he can get back on the job.
The department continues to ask the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.
