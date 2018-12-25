Merry Christmas! Officer Reid was released from the hospital earlier this afternoon. His partner, Officer Daily remains in stable. Both still need your prayers. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 25, 2018

A Houston Police officer involved in a fiery wreck caused by a drunk driver is at home spending Christmas with his family.Houston Police Officers' Union President Joe Gamaldi told Eyewitness News that Officer Alonzo Reid was released from the hospital Tuesday.The news comes about 36 hours after he and Officer John Daily's police unit caught fire in southeast Houston after another car slammed into them."It's nothing short of a miracle when you look at the damage that patrol car had, and just how bad the fire was," Gamaldi said. "Already one of those officers is going home, and I think it shows you the fighting spirit that we all have here at HPD, and I'm confident Officer Daily will be going home one day just the same."While Reid is home, Gamaldi said Daily is scheduled to have his third surgery Wednesday."He's going to be in the hospital for quite a few months, and we're just asking everybody to please, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Gamaldi said.Gamaldi said it'll still be some time before he's back on the job."He'll probably have a little time at home to recover," Gamaldi said. "It'll be a little bit before he gets back on active duty, but I'm confident he'll be back soon."Cesar Collazo, 23, is charged with driving drunk and crashing into the officers' vehicle near Telephone Road and Peekskill Lane around midnight on Christmas Eve. He was in court overnight, charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer and failure to render aid.Collazo's bond was set at $250,000. If convicted, he faces 60 years behind bars.