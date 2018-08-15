SOCIETY

Case Beken, 14-year-old with terminal brain tumor, fulfills dream of becoming firefighter

Firefighters make terminal teen an honorary member

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
First responders from two different Texas agencies granted a dying boy his one wish.

Colorado County EMS and Houston firefighters made 14-year-old Case Beken an honorary member Wednesday.

They greeted Case as he left Texas Children's Hospital. Doctors gave the teenager a terminal diagnosis after discovering a brain tumor earlier this summer.

"With that, he just decided he wanted to go home. We decided we're taking him home," said Case's mother Robin Beken. "We're praying for a miracle, so whoever is out there, I ask you to keep us in your prayers. I do believe in miracles."

Case dreamed of becoming a firefighter and EMT ever since he was a little boy. He called them lifesavers and real life heroes.

"I like to save people's lives," said Case. "They're here every day. I can always look up to them."

Firefighter Travis Tracy was one of many from stations 21 and 33. He gave his badge to Case.

"It's incredibly humbling. That's a bravery I don't know that I'll ever know," said Tracy. "I can't imagine what he's going through. He's a hero in my book."

