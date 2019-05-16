Society

Ohio teen loses 115 pounds walking to school every day

An Ohio teenager lost more than 100 pounds while walking to school each day.

At 6'4" tall, Michael Watson weighed 335 pounds just two years ago.

His self-confidence was very low, and he was frequently bullied because of his weight.

So Watson committed to walking to and from school every day, and made some changes in his diet.

He kept up with the endeavor, journeying on foot to school and back home every day - about 20 minutes each way - through rain and snow.

When he walks across the stage at graduation this month, he will be 115 pounds lighter.

Watson turned 18 on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyweight lossweightteenagerinstagram storiesu.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News