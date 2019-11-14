abc13 plus kingwood

Harris Co. Libraries offer free citizenship classes to public

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a dozen Harris County Libraries are offering free ten-week-long citizenship classes.

"Our immigrant community is vibrant, diverse, and energetic," said volunteer teacher Deannie Allen. "They add a lot to our community. I want to help them become citizens because someone helped my ancestors become citizens."

Allen is a retired school teacher who has helped dozens of people pass their citizenship tests.

She incorporates rhymes and songs into her teaching.



"There are questions like, 'Who was president during World War I? Who was president during the Depression? Who wrote the Federalist Papers?''' explained Allen. "Questions that I did not know the answers to, and I had to find out."

Eight years ago, Monica Pineda moved here from Mexico with her family.

Pineda has a green card, but is now ready to become a citizen. So, she signed up for classes at the Kingwood Branch Library.

She's about halfway through her course.

"We are very happy, the community is very kind,'" expressed Pineda. "We are very happy in the area. My kids are growing here."

If you'd like to volunteer or sign up to attend a class, visit the Harris County Library's website.

Curious to see what questions are on the citizenship test? Here is a list of 100 questions that can appear on the exam.

