SOCIETY

STUDY: Teens who vape or smoke hookah more likely to use marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Teens who vape or use hookah are more likely to use marijuana later.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
A study published in the Journal Pediatrics says that teens who use e-cigarettes and hookahs are more likely to smoke marijuana later in life.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California surveyed more than 2,600 students at Los Angeles public high schools.

The students, who were 14-years-old and in the ninth grade, were asked if they had ever tried hookahs or e-cigarettes.

Researches did a follow-up survey in the fall of 2015, when the students were 16-years-old and in the 11th grade, and asked them about smoking marijuana.

Research showed that the students who had tried e-cigarettes when they were freshman were three times more likely to have tried marijuana than those who had not tried e-cigarettes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteenagersvapingsmokingmarijuanaresearchu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Obsessed with selfies? Could be a sign of a serious problem
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
ODD RESCUE: Dish soap helps free girl trapped in rock crack
Show More
Teen turns himself in after seeing that he was 'missing'
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Obsessed with selfies? Could be a sign of a serious problem
Bon Jovi surprises supermarket shoppers
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
More News