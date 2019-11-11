New study shows just how much money you need to earn to be happy in Houston

The study examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one's income level increases.
GOBankingRates then determined the minimum salary you would need to be happy in America's largest cities based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers.
Based on the methodology, this is what you'll need to earn to be happy in Houston:
- Salary you need to be happy: $110,040
- Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560
- Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600
The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation.
The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the "salary needed to be happy" category listed in this study.
In surrounding cities like Austin and Arlington, the study finds they need a little more to be "happy." In Austin, the salary needed to be happy is $136,500 and in Arlington, the salary needed to be happy is $114,345.
