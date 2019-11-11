Society

New study shows just how much money you need to earn to be happy in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you think money can buy happiness? Well, according to a new Purdue University study, money can certainly play a factor.

The study examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one's income level increases.

GOBankingRates then determined the minimum salary you would need to be happy in America's largest cities based on various income satiation levels, identified by Purdue University researchers.

SEE MORE: Houston has some of the best drivers in country: study

Based on the methodology, this is what you'll need to earn to be happy in Houston:

  • Salary you need to be happy: $110,040
  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,560
  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $62,880-$78,600


The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation.

RELATED: Texas has 5 of the most miserable cities in America: study

The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the "salary needed to be happy" category listed in this study.

In surrounding cities like Austin and Arlington, the study finds they need a little more to be "happy." In Austin, the salary needed to be happy is $136,500 and in Arlington, the salary needed to be happy is $114,345.

To find out how much you need to be happy in your city, visit the website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmoneyhappinessu.s. & worldstudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car
Strong cold front rolls through this afternoon
Texas substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Man who got out of car in middle of highway hit by driver
Where to score a Christmas tree for as little as $5
Hong Kong police shoot protester, man set on fire
Show More
Man accused of destroying headstones at Galveston cemetery
J.J. Watt's new shoe honors Korean War veteran grandpa
Funeral preparations finalized for honorary officer Abigail
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Duck hunters discover Baytown woman's body near Ship Channel
More TOP STORIES News