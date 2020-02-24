Society

Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A group of college students came up with an idea to fill their craving for fast food chicken.

Students at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, are a 90-minute drive away from the nearest freestanding Chick-fil-A. The only other option is the food court at Albany International Airport. That would require the inconvenience of buying a plane ticket, going through TSA and foregoing the flight just for some fried chicken.

So that's what they did.

More than a dozen guys put their minds together and had Vincent Putrino, the captain of the school's cross country team, go the extra mile. Putrino bought a plane ticket at the Albany airport, a one-way trip to Fort Lauderdale for $98, went through security and bought food for 18 people with no intent to board the flight.

Their order, which came out to be $227.28, consisted of:

  • 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches
  • 15 large fries
  • 156 Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • One bag of cookies
  • One lemonade


Good thing it wasn't Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videofeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rainfall will impact morning commutes today
Water rescue underway on Brays Bayou
Mom finds 5-year-old shot, 14-year-old flees with gun: HPD says
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
7 injured after gun discharges at N. Harris County flea market
Houston man exploring bayou ends up in sewer line
Are you making yourself a target for thieves?
Show More
Mom who lost son pays it forward with cake for stranger's son
Ship your luggage to save money and hassle
ABC13's Morning News
Lizzo, Beyonce win big at NAACP Image Awards
6-year-old abandoned burn victim treated in Houston
More TOP STORIES News