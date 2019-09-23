dance

Stafford dancers stun crowd at historic "Howdy Modi" event at NRG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you're performing in front of 50,000 people, a worldwide audience and it is all part of a historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, you better bring it.

"Everyone was super sleep deprived and hungry and tired," expressed Tina Bose, co-founder of Infused Performing Arts dance studio. "But you know, our main goal was that we have to do this and we have to make it amazing and memorable."

"Because it's live, it needs to look almost perfect. You know, multi-cameras, and there are so many news channels that are live and everything."

After getting married nine years ago, Bose and her husband Kiron Kumar opened Infused Performing Arts in Stafford.

When the couple heard about the "Howdy Modi" event at NRG Stadium, they knew they wanted to be involved.

"The two main leaders of the democratic world coming together. That's amazing," said Kumar.

"Dance schools from around the U.S. had to submit videos and kind of audition, via online," Bose explained.

A group of 21 dancers from the studio were chosen to perform a Bollywood piece.

Two of them were even selected to greet the world leaders.

"Even my friends back in India who I studied with in tenth grade messaged me and said, 'We saw you live!' and it was a wonderful experience that way," said Kumar.

