Lauren Anderson on living Black History

She's one of Houston's most iconic dancers. This year marks Lauren Anderson's 40th year working for the Houston Ballet - and she's not done yet. See how she's giving young dancers new opportunities through the Chance for Dance program.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A peak inside one of Houston Ballet's sun drenched studios, and you see Lauren Anderson in her happy place.

A place to teach, inspire, and pass down everything within her to a class of six and seven year olds who are just dipping their toes into the world of ballet.

"They know what to expect. They know the expectation," said the famed ballerina about her role as a dance educator. "I'm here to help them rise to the top. I'm here to help them become the cream of the crop."

With each word, Anderson's eyes light up, as if she is experiencing the magic of that first leap or turn in the air all over a gain.

The kids are participating in a Chance to Dance, a Houston Ballet program designed to give kids from area public schools who may never step foot inside a ballet studio an opportunity. For many, the experience starts and ends with the year of dancing and learning. For some, it leads to scholarships at the Houston Ballet Academy, which then could turn into a college scholarship or even a professional caeer.

No-one better to show them the way, than Anderson.

"I had a scholarship here," Anderson will cheerfully remind you. "I've been, I started in 1972 as a student, and then in 1983 I became, you know, a professional dancer and I'm still here. So yeah, 40. This is my 40th anniversary.

From dancing in the Nutcracker as a child to a professional career spanning four decades. There is no doubt Lauren Anderson long ago cemented her place in ballet history. And recently, the Houston Ballet made sure she understood how crucial she is to the company's success.

"You know, when you're young, you don't think that 'I'm gonna work for 40.' I mean, you don't think about it. So, you know, we were sitting on this very stage or in this very room and this Happy 40th Anniversary banner went up, came up over the screen and, It was like a giant hug from a place I've spent all of my life.

Her presence is even more significant during Black History Month. Most of her students in the Chance to Dance program are Black and Hispanic. She wants to be a living reminder that history is not just about looking back, but also looking ahead.

"I'd love to let these students know that Black History is not dead. It's not dead people, it's people that are alive. There are people that are landing on the moon and doing this and doing that and doing all the things that are still alive, that are making history."

Anderson is well aware that process of making history, whether in dance or in our greater world, isn't easy.

"Authentic change takes time," she said, acknowledging the pain and struggle so many in the Black community continue to face. "Social change, authentic social change is ugly, muddy, messy. And I feel very fortunate to be alive and older and more mature during this time. I could not imagine being around in the sixties. I couldn't imagine the walks and the sit-ins and all that. I couldn't imagine it. And I say that and we're kind of doing that same thing. But if I could model a positive image of a black woman in America now, I would want to do that. I'd like to be able to to show that my story is not a tragedy. I'm not a victim."