Spring pilot killed in plane crash had big dream

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends of the Spring woman killed in Sunday's plane crash in San Antonio are mourning the loss of the beloved pilot and remember her as being her happiest when she was flying.

Dan Jones was a longtime friend of 71-year-old Maureen Garrow. He administered her tests when she became certified as a private pilot and when she became an instructor.

"I always got good reports from the people that flew with her, how much they enjoyed her and enjoyed her demeanor, because not all flight instructors are as calm and reserved as she is," Jones said.

Garrow, 71, was killed along with two other people when their plane went down on the Northside of San Antonio.

Robert Womble, 38, and Eric Naranjo, 22, were also killed.

The airplane reported engine issues before the pilot attempted to land at San Antonio International Airport.



According to friends, Garrow didn't discover her love for flying until later in life.

"I think she was able to blossom in her later years as a person who was fulfilling her dreams," Jones said.

Jones said when Garrow came to him for her tests, he could tell she had worked hard to prepare and was excited to showcase what she knew. Beyond the cockpit, the two became friends.

When he heard that there was a possibility that Garrow might have been one of the victims in the crash, he was in denial.

Jones sent a text message to his friend Monday, about 24 hours after the crash, asking if she was okay.

"I was hoping it wouldn't be her, but as it turned out it was," Jones said.

Garrow's funeral is set for Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial in Spring.

