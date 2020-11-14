Marriot Marquis goes bright with winter lights event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Houston hotel is getting a lot brighter this holiday season.The Marriot Marquis, known for it's popular Texas-shaped lazy river, is set to introduce you to Winter Lights beginning Nov. 20.To celebrate their new walk-through light event surrounding the pool, they are giving away a one-night stay with access to experience the lights.The last day to enter the giveaway has already passed, but you'll still be able to enjoy the experience.The hotel at 1777 Walker St. first opened in December 2016, less than two months before Houston hosted Super Bowl LI.