Small South Houston business plays big part in the energy industry

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to the energy industry, there are a lot of products that everybody uses, without even realizing it.Think of a pipeline or a submarine.They all require repairs, but regular paint doesn't work well underwater.So, you need an epoxy coating that will dry quickly and last for a long time."At least 50 percent of everything we make goes overseas," explained Jeff Longmore, the president of Thin Film Technology, Inc., which specializes in coatings.Longmore's family-owned business has a total of nine employees. But their product continues to sell, even as the energy industry fluctuates."The problem with the energy industry is that when they're busy, they're too busy to do coating and maintenance,"expressed Longmore. "They tend to save that for when they're not busy. We have a pretty steady business because there is so much involved."For more information visit their