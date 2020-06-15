Shell Freedom Over Texas fireworks finale lit up Houston sky on 4th of July

The night was full of performances and a fireworks display that was shown exclusively on ABC13.
Organizers unveiled plans for the city's Fourth of July celebration at a press conference at City Hall.
Because of health regulations placed in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, guests weren't able to attend the festival at Buffalo Bayou. Instead, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they will honor the City's tradition under new changes. Among the changes included no live audience.
"We will celebrate Houston's diversity and America's Freedom at the city's signature Independence Day event in a new way," Turner said.
The celebration included the first socially distanced performance from the following artists:
Although guests couldn't physically attend, they were able to still join in on the fun and watch the live 15-minute finale in the bayou right from their backyard.
Gov. Greg Abbott is allowed events like July 4th celebrations to be held in Texas, but with precautions such as social distancing and face masks. And of course, people were asked not to go anywhere if they feel sick.
Each year, Freedom Over Texas donates a portion of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank. According to the city of Houston, this year, they featured a "Text to Give" campaign to benefit the food bank and initiatives to help close the digital divide.
"Shell has a history of partnership and volunteerism in our Houston area community and is proud to join with the City and fellow Houstonians in celebration of Freedom Over Texas on July 4th - a day that marks the birth and independence of our Nation, and has come to symbolize freedom, hope and challenges overcome," said Gretchen Watkins, Shell Oil Company president.
The Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration is a huge event each year, with tens of thousands of people celebrating at Eleanor Tinsley Park, and many more watching on ABC13.