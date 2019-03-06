SELENA ROSE: Selena fans have another chance to get collectible cups Saturday

Stripes convenience stores will release the second of three limited-edition cups this Saturday, while supplies last.
The "Selena Rose" cup has more of a red theme with a bright lid, signature white roses and an image of the singer.
The first of the designs was released in February and featured the phrase, "Queen of Cumbia," as Selena was affectionately known.
The third limited-edition release is set for April. Like with previous releases, customers are limited to two cups. You can get in line as early as 8 a.m., but the cups will go on sale at 10 a.m. at participating stores across Texas and Louisiana while supplies last.
Stripes worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create all three designs.
The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes says.
LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA
It may seem a bit extra to set a reminder for the impending sale, but if you want one, it could be worth it, with fans waiting in line for hours in the past.
The first limited-edition cup release was in March 2017. Stripes stores may have underestimated the demand because the cups sold out quickly.
Then a little over a year later, the chain released two new cups that sold out at locations within minutes.
Fan Angelica Gaitan said at the time, "It's not just a cup. It's Selena's cup. You own it. You cherish it forever. You never use it!"
It appears some fans really take that attitude to heart.
The cups, which are normally $2.99, went for as much as $81 on eBay.
