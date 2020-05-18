See how this Katy-area waterpark is preparing for reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1370772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Typhoon Texas features more than 30 water slides

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- What will the future of waterparks look like in the middle of a pandemic?The staff at Katy's Typhoon Texas is strategically planning, while they wait for more guidance on whether the park can open up for the summer season."We are hoping to get the green light from the state government to open up Memorial Day weekend," said Evan Barnett, General Manager of Typhoon Texas.But until that happens, the park remains closed to the public. Still, preps are underway right now to ensure they are ready to open up as soon as possible.According to the Centers for Disease Control, it is safe to swim in chemically treated pools and hot tubs."Right now, in pool water and hot tubs, there is no evidence (COVID-19) can be transmitted this way," said Dr. Jen Ashton, chief medical correspondent for ABC News.The CDC does have these guidelines for public pools that include: Cleaning and disinfecting all shared surfaces, restricting the number of swimmers in the pool area and changing layouts to encourage social distancing.Typhoon Texas is following these guideline and implementing their own restrictions to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests."We are definitely going to recommend that when people are here enjoying the park they wear a mask," Barnett said.This would apply to anyone outside of the water. Masks should never be worn while in the water.The bathrooms here are going to be closed down every hour for cleaning and hand sanitation stations will be added all around the park, locker rooms and dressing rooms.Reminders for social distancing will be on the ground.Chairs and tables will be spaced far apart and lines for rides will be automated and staggered to minimize the wait time.