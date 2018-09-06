SOCIETY

SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home

EMBED </>More Videos

A BMW was towed away on September 6, 2018 as a search warranted was executed at the New Jersey home of the couple who raised $400,000 on GoFundMe for a homeless man.

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Investigators are executing a search warrant at the home of the New Jersey couple who have been accused of defrauding a homeless Philadelphia man of $400,000 from a GoFundMe account.


The Action Cam on the scene just after 8 a.m. Thursday showed a BMW in the driveway being loaded onto a truck outside the Burlington County home of Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico.

EMBED More News Videos

All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on September 4, 2018.



The attorney for the homeless man, John Bobbitt, said he learned from the couple's attorney that the money is all gone.

On Wednesday, Judge Paula Dow told the lawyer for McClure and D'Amico that she had a number of questions about the case and wanted to see the defendants herself. The couple also must give depositions about the money that was raised for Bobbitt.

EMBED More News Videos

Judge orders couple behind GoFundMe account for homeless man to appear in court. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on September 5, 2018.



The judge also ordered the attorneys for both the couple and Bobbitt to get their paperwork in order, and figure out the money trail to see who spent what on both sides.
EMBED More News Videos

Judge Paula Dow orders couple to appear in court over a GoFundMe account that raised $400,000 for a homeless man. Watch this video from September 5, 2018.


McClure and D'Amico started a GoFundMe account to help Bobbitt, who spent his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas on I-95 last year.

The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000. Bobbitt pinned the figure at $75,000 in cash, goods and services.

He alleges the couple spent much of the donations on lavish trips, shopping sprees, gambling, and a used BMW.

McClure had no comment as she drove off in that BMW from her Florence Township property on Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheftfundraiserhomelessdonationscharityu.s. & worldNew JerseyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
NEW COOG: UH president to adopt stray dog spotted on campus
ROYAL BEAUTY: Meghan Markle is People's 'Best Dressed Woman'
More Society
Top Stories
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Rocks, debris and metal: Dodging hazards on Houston roads
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Truck overturns, spills sand on US-59 feeder
Bull loose in NW Harris County sends deputies scrambling
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
Show More
Woman pistol-whipped while walking dog in W. Houston
WEEKEND GRIDLOCK: Crews to close 288 to tear down old ramps
Are you overworked? You could win a free trip to Tahiti
Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai flight with sick passengers
More News