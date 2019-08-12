School principal makes Mattress Mack-style video to get new furniture for students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1465736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Try these lunch time hacks to rule school lunches!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all know "Mattress Mack" in Houston, and now, one local principal is following his lead with a unique back-to-school video.Matthew Skiles is an assistant principal at Olle Middle School in Alief, but his colleagues are calling him "Mattress Matt."He's in charge of his school's furniture this year.Matt's wife says the school is in desperate need of updated furniture, and says her husband hopes to get some new items before the school year begins.