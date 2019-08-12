School principal makes Mattress Mack-style video to get new furniture for students

Mattress Matt here for all your @OlleMightyOwls furniture needs!#MattressMatt@alief_rrd @mrsmmanderson @CITGOiaOLLE @olleathletics @Olle_HPE @OlleOwls @ollems @OlleSSDept @ollems pic.twitter.com/sfxyF6Jtog— Mr Skiles (@MJSkiles) August 10, 2019
Matthew Skiles is an assistant principal at Olle Middle School in Alief, but his colleagues are calling him "Mattress Matt."
He's in charge of his school's furniture this year.
Matt's wife says the school is in desperate need of updated furniture, and says her husband hopes to get some new items before the school year begins.
