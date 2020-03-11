RODEO CANCELLED: RodeoHouston expected to shut down early amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the largest livestock exhibitions and rodeos in the world is expected to be shuttered early amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, sources tell ABC13.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told council members Wednesday morning that a noon press conference was in the works to make the announcement that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be closing down eleven days ahead of the March 22 finale.
The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the United States that have been cancelled or postponed.
READ MORE: South by Southwest canceled amidst coronavirus outbreak
A change.org petition titled "Petition to Cancel the Houston Rodeo Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" was started ahead of Wednesday's announcement. As of Wednesday morning, more than 4,500 people had signed on.
Petition to cancel RodeoHouston gains hundreds of signatures online
Rodeo season kicked off Tuesday, March 3 and was supposed to last through Sunday, March 22.
While it wasn't yet clear if tonight's concerts were to be cancelled, here is the remaining schedule:
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
It wasn't yet known how refunds would be handled.
A news conference on the cancellation is expected within the hour.
