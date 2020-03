RODEO CANCELLED: RodeoHouston expected to shut down early amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the largest livestock exhibitions and rodeos in the world is expected to be shuttered early amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, sources tell ABC13.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told council members Wednesday morning that a noon press conference was in the works to make the announcement that the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo would be closing down eleven days ahead of the March 22 finale.The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the United States that have been cancelled or postponed. change.org petition titled "Petition to Cancel the Houston Rodeo Amid Coronavirus Outbreak" was started ahead of Wednesday's announcement. As of Wednesday morning, more than 4,500 people had signed on.Rodeo season kicked off Tuesday, March 3 and was supposed to last through Sunday, March 22.While it wasn't yet clear if tonight's concerts were to be cancelled, here is the remaining schedule:Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane BrownThursday, March 12 - Country - Cody JohnsonFriday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - LizzoSaturday, March 14 - Country - John PardiSunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks BentleyMonday, March 16 - Country - Keith UrbanTuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen StefaniWednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - KhalidThursday, March 19 - Country - Chris StapletonFriday, March 20 - EDM - MarshmelloSaturday, March 21 - Country - Brad PaisleySunday, March 22 - Country - Luke BryanIt wasn't yet known how refunds would be handled.A news conference on the cancellation is expected within the hour.