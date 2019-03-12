RodeoHouston thrill ride 'The Titan' leaves riders 17 stories in the air

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some visitors to the RodeoHouston carnival got an unexpected bird's eye view of NRG Park Sunday when the ride they were on suddenly stopped.New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows riders stalled on top of The Titan, the largest portable thrill ride in the U.S.The rodeo says there were no mechanical issues with the ride, but that riders found themselves stuck 17 stories in the air for eight minutes.Several are said to have come back to ride again after being stationary in the sky.RodeoHouston said the ride is still operational and no repairs were needed.