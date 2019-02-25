Two new rides for thrill seekers at HLSR Carnival

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is ready to kick off on Monday.The carnival rides open at 4 p.m. and there's two new rides just for thrill seekers.The Titan, which stands 17 stories high, can't be missed. During the ride, 16 riders are strapped in and then get spun up and down in a giant circle. This ride goes fast enough to have your experience 4 G's.The other new ride is a roller coaster that will have you upside down in a matter of seconds."Called the Klondike, which is the only portable looping coaster. So 360 degree loop and both of those are making their debut right here at the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo," said HLSR CEO Joel Crowley.