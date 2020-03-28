Coronavirus

Powerful video shows thousands of quarantined New Yorkers clapping for essential workers

New Yorkers across all 5 boroughs applauded first responders, health care workers and other essential workers
NEW YORK -- At exactly 7 p.m. on Friday evening, thousands of New Yorkers in quarantine stood on their porches and near their windows to applaud first responders and health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

This powerful act of solidarity, which lasted several minutes, came about after a call on social media to #clapbecausewecare.

"That gave me chills!" Chris Henken, who recorded video of the applause, tweeted.

Accounting for nearly a quarter of the nation's COVID-19 cases, New York City is battling to keep its hospitals from being overwhelmed. Health care workers are already facing overcrowded emergency rooms, and a nurse recently died from coronavirus after working nonstop for weeks at a hospital

The virus is also taking a toll on the New York City Police Department. More than 500 NYPD personnel have come down with COVID-19, including 442 officers, and two employees have died.

Also included in the umbrella of essential workers are sanitation crews, grocery store workers, delivery drivers and more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew york citycoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
Turner gives update on Houston's coronavirus response
US Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Loved ones throw social distancing reception for newlyweds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in Texas City apartment shooting
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Stormy cool front blowing into Houston
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
Where does Texas rank on list of COVID-19 tests per capita?
ABC13's Morning News- March 28, 2020
Show More
New COVID-19 test could be game-changer
MLB to make gowns, masks out of jerseys for doctors, nurses
HPD, HFD losing dozens to quarantine
Loved ones throw social distancing reception for newlyweds
New hospital rules restricts couple from seeing sick daughter
More TOP STORIES News