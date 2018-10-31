Some of our officers really like this time of year. pic.twitter.com/mceNphR7Gx — FULSHEAR POLICE (@FulshearPolice) October 30, 2018

A Fulshear police sergeant is having a little fun going after those who violate traffic laws.You definitely don't want to be speeding in the dark with Sgt. Thurman on the road. The department shared a picture of him wearing a 'Jason' mask with his radar gun ready to go.They even issued a statement, further adding to the spoof:"There are those who celebrate Halloween and those who do not. Then there is Sergeant Thurman."