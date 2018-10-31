SOCIETY

Police sergeant has some fun while patrolling in 'Jason' mask

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
A Fulshear police sergeant is having a little fun going after those who violate traffic laws.

You definitely don't want to be speeding in the dark with Sgt. Thurman on the road. The department shared a picture of him wearing a 'Jason' mask with his radar gun ready to go.

They even issued a statement, further adding to the spoof:

"There are those who celebrate Halloween and those who do not. Then there is Sergeant Thurman."
