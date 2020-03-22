Society

Police in Spain arrest man in dinosaur costume violating stay-at-home order

MURCIA, Spain -- Residents in Spain were under a mandatory government-issued stay-at-home order, but one person appeared to believe residents dressed in costumes were an exception.

Video posted on social media shows a man crossing the street wearing a giant T-rex costume.

A police car stops in front of the man in the dinosaur costume and an officer gets out to approach him.

The stay-at-home mandate only allowed people outside to walk their dogs.

The police used this incident to remind residents to comply with the restrictions.
