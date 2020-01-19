special olympics

Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas

GALVESTON, Texas -- More than 170 Polar Plungers helped to raise money to support Special Olympics Texas by jumping into the Gulf of Mexico!

Officials say more than $17,000 was raised during the 9th annual Polar Plunge at Stewart Beach in Galveston, benefiting the year-round projects of Special Olympics of Texas.

PHOTOS: 2020 Polar Plunge in Galveston


Among the 'plungers' were representatives from the Galveston Police Department, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Galveston DA's office, as well as community and school groups.

The bowling club from Clear Brook High School capturing honors for best team costume, largest team and most money raised.

If you'd like to donate, visit Give.SpecialOlympics.org to make a difference and help empower these inspiring athletes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestoncharityspecial olympicsgood newsfundraiser
RELATED
Special Olympics Texas
PHOTOS: Freezin' for a Reason
PHOTOS: 2015 Polar Plunge in Galveston
PHOTOS: 2014 Polar Plunge in Galveston
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer
Sugar Land Skeeters create bobblehead for fan favorite bat boy
Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas
Police officers rappelling down 20-story hotel downtown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chevron Houston Marathon complete coverage
LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon finish line
Man raises money for each runner he passes in half marathon
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in south Houston
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
Flooding an issue in Australia, as rain battles fires
How to avoid 'Expiring License' scam for Microsoft users: BBB
Show More
American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons running Houston Marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon's official poster created by runner
Amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Houston Marathon
Breakfast spot in EADO perfect for tacos on-the-go
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
More TOP STORIES News