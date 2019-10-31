Society

Petition to move Halloween date to a weekend gets 155K signatures

It's Halloween day and while boys and ghouls have their costumes ready to go, a few people are considering moving the spooky day to the weekend.

Tens of thousands of people are signing up to show their support for changing when kids in the U.S. celebrate Halloween.

The annual festival currently takes place on Oct. 31, bringing children of all ages out of their houses and into the streets as the sun goes down.
But that tradition can be dangerous, and that's why more than 155,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org to celebrate Halloween on the last Saturday of October.

The petition was first posted more than a year ago, but it has picked up steam in recent days as it nears its goal of 200,000 signatures.
EMBED More News Videos

The Saturday Halloween Movement is petitioning President Donald Trump to move Halloween to a Saturday for safety and convenience reasons.



The petition, which was created by The Halloween & Costume Association, is addressed to President Donald Trump. It's unclear how the federal government would go about officially moving the celebration, as Halloween is not a federal holiday.

In their petition, supporters suggest that instead of changing the date, they will add an additional day of festivities in partnership with Party City and other brands.

"National Trick or Treat Day will take place annually on the last Saturday of October so families across the country can participate in community parades, throw neighborhood parties and opt for daytime Trick or Treating," they wrote.

While supporters of the petition argue that the move would be convenient and less stressful to parents than celebrating on a weeknight, they have also cited safety as a major factor.

According to the non-profit industry group that started the petition, 3,800 children suffer Halloween-related injuries every year. Supporters say changing the holiday to a weekend will allow trick-or-treaters to get their ghoulish kicks in while the sun is still shining. Plus, traffic should be less of a concern since the festivities will not interfere with work or school schedules.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysafetychildrenhalloweenfamilyu.s. & worldcandy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of faking autism for sexual gratification
World Series 2019: Astros fall short in bid to win 2nd title
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Will Gerrit Cole leave the Astros after World Series loss?
Hold your hats! Winds gust to 40 mph this morning
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Nationals star, Houston native Rendon wins WS in Houston
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Family hatches Halloween genius after city destroys yard
State-appointed managers could replace HISD board
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
More TOP STORIES News