Society

Pearland HS band all packed up to perform at Rose Parade

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It's an exciting week for the Pearland High School marching band as they plan to ring in the new year with a bang and a stellar performance.

The band will be performing at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day.



It's also the first time the 350-member band has been chosen to perform at such a large and prominent event.

"The kids are fantastic," said Kirk Scruggs with the Pearland Band Booster Club. "They're very excited about it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for these kids."

The iconic tradition attracts thousands of people every year. This year, they'll be getting a piece of Texas.



"They are so excited," explained Scruggs. "The minute we announced it, the room was jumping up and down."

Since the announcement, the band and its supporters have been raising money to go. So, what was the total cost to attend? Close to a million dollars.

The band believes they were chosen for all they did to help those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"Ours was selected because of our hope that we gave during Hurricane Harvey," said Scruggs. "The theme this year is hope."

The band will head out on eight different planes on Saturday, Dec. 28. In total, about 400 people from Pearland will be attending.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypearlandrose paradebandgood newsfeel goodstudentspearland isd
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends remember Carolee Taylor's selflessness, passion
What we know about shooting suspect Albert Simon
Lawyers for accused Austin mom killer 'anxious' to review case
Mom saves 2 daughters during carjacking on Christmas
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year
Search for accused shooter continues after holiday killing
Teen dies after crashing car into New Caney home
Show More
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
What is intermittent fasting?
Kids with dogs less likely to develop schizophrenia: Study
More TOP STORIES News