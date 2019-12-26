Pearland HS band all packed up to perform at Rose Parade

Today was@Load Day! Trucks are loaded and ready to roll out on December 26th for California! @RoseParade @PasadenaTofR pic.twitter.com/MGJY3VW59s — Pearland Band (@PearlandBand) December 23, 2019

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It's an exciting week for the Pearland High School marching band as they plan to ring in the new year with a bang and a stellar performance.The band will be performing at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day.It's also the first time the 350-member band has been chosen to perform at such a large and prominent event."The kids are fantastic," said Kirk Scruggs with the Pearland Band Booster Club. "They're very excited about it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for these kids."The iconic tradition attracts thousands of people every year. This year, they'll be getting a piece of Texas."They are so excited," explained Scruggs. "The minute we announced it, the room was jumping up and down."Since the announcement, the band and its supporters have been raising money to go. So, what was the total cost to attend? Close to a million dollars.The band believes they were chosen for all they did to help those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey."Ours was selected because of our hope that we gave during Hurricane Harvey," said Scruggs. "The theme this year is hope."The band will head out on eight different planes on Saturday, Dec. 28. In total, about 400 people from Pearland will be attending.