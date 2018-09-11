COOL SPACES

Passport to India

EMBED </>More Videos

At the breathtaking BAPS Shri Mandir you can visit India without leaving Houston.

Molly O'Connor
At the breathtaking BAPS Shri Mandir you can visit India without leaving Houston. The traditional Hindu Manuir is the first of its kind in North America and was built according to the ancient architectural scriptures of India dating back 5000 years.

The exterior of the building is made of Turkish limestone and the interior is designed from Italian marble.

"After each of the 34,000 pieces were hand-carved, they were shipped to Houston and then put together in 18 months like a 3D jigsaw puzzle," Viral Desai said.

Desai is just one of hundreds of local volunteers who spent 1.3 million hours to help construct the masterpiece.

The Mandir was inaugurated on July 25, 2004 by spiritual leader, Swami Maharaj.

The Mandir is available for public tours daily from 7:30am to 8:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool spacesartindiafamilyStafford
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL SPACES
COOL SPACES: Parties for Pooches
All Aboard: 'Ol Railroad Cafe
Looking for an adult playground?
GlowZone: Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
More cool spaces
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
LIVE: 9/11 remembrance ceremony in New York
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Photo captures cute bond between boy and stranger
More Society
Top Stories
Heavy rain causing street flooding in Dickinson
CLASSES CANCELLED: No school in Texas City due to flooding
LIVE RADAR: Street flooding this morning in coastal counties
Tropical depression could form in the Gulf, head for Texas
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
LIVE: 9/11 remembrance ceremony in New York
Show More
Family of man shot by officer says her version of events is wrong
Scared teen pilot lands safely after plane loses wheel
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Video shows fatal traffic stop shooting between police, suspect
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
More News