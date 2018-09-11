Passport to India

At the breathtaking BAPS Shri Mandir you can visit India without leaving Houston. The traditional Hindu Manuir is the first of its kind in North America and was built according to the ancient architectural scriptures of India dating back 5000 years.The exterior of the building is made of Turkish limestone and the interior is designed from Italian marble."After each of the 34,000 pieces were hand-carved, they were shipped to Houston and then put together in 18 months like a 3D jigsaw puzzle," Viral Desai said.Desai is just one of hundreds of local volunteers who spent 1.3 million hours to help construct the masterpiece.The Mandir was inaugurated on July 25, 2004 by spiritual leader, Swami Maharaj.The Mandir is available for public tours daily from 7:30am to 8:30pm.