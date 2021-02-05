Parents want answers after 7-year-old Hempstead ISD student is found walking alone

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KTRK) -- Concerned parents want answers after their 7-year-old child walked right out of school and was found wandering blocks away.Second-grader Valeria Ramirez lives about a mile away from Hempstead Elementary School. Her mom told ABC13 she thought her little girl was safe at school, but instead, she learned she was out dodging cars.Valeria is said to have left the elementary school Wednesday afternoon, all on her own. The 7-year-old said someone told her that her mom was waiting to take her home, but when that wasn't the case, she ended up walking.During an interview, Valeria's mom, Mabel Hernandez, said the district failed to keep her daughter safe and is wondering how the 7-year-old left the campus by herself before the bell rang.As the girl walked, Mercedes Patino and Jovana Lagunes stumbled upon her around 2:30 p.m. Instead of leaving the child alone, they pulled over and called police."I saw her with her little backpack, and said, 'Are you lost?'" Patino said. "She started crying and said, 'I'm looking for my mom. I'm so scared.'"The good Samaritans said they feared the worst."My girls are 6 years old. It's scary. We think they're going to be safe there," Patino said.So what will the district do next?In part, Hempstead ISD released the following statement about the incident: