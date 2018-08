EMBED >More News Videos Not even the Astros can resist Fortnite

Usually you hear about parents trying to get their kids to put down the controls, but a Wall Street Journal report says that parents are actually trying to help their kids win on video games by hiring tutors.More than 125 million people play Fortnite across the world. It's a game where players try to survive against 99 other players.According to WSJ , parents are now shelling out $10 to $20 an hour for Fortnite tutors, because parents want their kids to score scholarships or tournament money.The maker of the game recently pledged $100 million in prizes.Some colleges also give games financial incentives to join their varsity teams.In April, Eyewitness News reported that a university in Ohio was offering a $4,000 scholarship for their e-sports team in an effort to bring on the most talented Fortnite gamers.