SOCIETY

Parents hiring tutors for their kids to become expert Fortnite players

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents hiring Fortnite coaches for their kids (KTRK)

Usually you hear about parents trying to get their kids to put down the controls, but a Wall Street Journal report says that parents are actually trying to help their kids win on video games by hiring tutors.

More than 125 million people play Fortnite across the world. It's a game where players try to survive against 99 other players.

According to WSJ, parents are now shelling out $10 to $20 an hour for Fortnite tutors, because parents want their kids to score scholarships or tournament money.

The maker of the game recently pledged $100 million in prizes.

Some colleges also give games financial incentives to join their varsity teams.

In April, Eyewitness News reported that a university in Ohio was offering a $4,000 scholarship for their e-sports team in an effort to bring on the most talented Fortnite gamers.

RELATED: Houston Astros explain their love for Fortnite

EMBED More News Videos

Not even the Astros can resist Fortnite

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvideo gamegamestechnologyfamilyscholarshipu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
Is that an angel in clouds?
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
More Society
Top Stories
Man charged with killing Houston woman he dated for a month
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
What we know about missing Houston woman's alleged killer
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Is that an angel in clouds?
Show More
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
USDA: Check your salads and wraps that could make you sick
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
George Springer leaves Tuesday's game with shoulder injury
More News