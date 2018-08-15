SOCIETY

Parents celebrate their kids' first day of school

EMBED </>More Videos

The kiddos are headed to school and the parents are celebrating.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Back to school isn't just about the kids.

These next few days, kids are heading back into the classrooms and a lot of parents are celebrating in style.

Parents have sent in some photos in which they pretend to party and play video games while their little ones get ready for school.

In Sienna Plantation, a pair of moms celebrated the first day of school with brunch and mimosas. But they were not the only ones!

Parents, as the kids head in to the new school year, send us your own back to school photos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyback to schoolschooleducationbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter
Did you see this? Be Someone sign transformed into laser show
Service member's emotional surprise for sons at baseball game
Mom who threw lavish prom parties accused of fraud
More Society
Top Stories
Teen 'narrowly' hit by road rage suspect's gunshot
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago this week
Food products test positive for ingredient used in weed killer
Crooks use new tactic to gain bank information from hotel guests
Coke, crystal meth among drugs found in Katy man's home
2 remaining suspects in Texas City mom's murder in custody
Police searching for suspects of fatal robbery in NW Houston
Man who lost family members during Harvey receives sign from above
Show More
Lyft combines ride-sharing and car rentals
Teen with terminal illness becomes honorary firefighter
Delta Airlines seeking to hire new friendly faces
Thyroid medication under voluntary recall, FDA says
Author of 'Crazy Rich Asians' claims roots in Clear Lake-area
More News