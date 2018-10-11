EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3391780" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kinder Foundation donates $70M to improve Memorial Park.

There's more to enjoy at Memorial Park now that the first major expansion is complete.Phase one of the Eastern Glades Project includes a new trail and more restrooms and parking.Park officials were on hand Wednesday afternoon, handing out prizes to passersby and answering questions.The new expansion is part of a master plan that's re-envisioning the entire park.The next phase will be completed in 2020.