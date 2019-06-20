Society

Norwegian island wants to go 'time-free' when sun doesn't set

SUMMAROEY, Norway -- If you're one of those people who has trouble coping with Daylight Saving Time changes, just try wrapping your head around what people on a Norwegian island are dealing with.

The sun doesn't set on the island of Sommaroey for 69 days out of the year. So now people living there want to go "time-free."

They say since no one can tell the difference between day and night, they want to basically ignore the clock during the midnight sun period that lasts from May 18 to July 26.

They say it would give them more flexible working hours during long summer days.

Resident Kjell Ove Hveding says he met with a Norwegian lawmaker to hand over a petition signed by dozens of islanders and discuss its practical and legal challenges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
