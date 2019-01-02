SOCIETY

The Gulfton Story Trail celebrates Houston's diversity

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a new series of larger than life murals, all within walking distance of each other.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One Houston neighborhood is taking its diverse culture and putting it proudly on display.

The Gulfton Trail Story is a new series of larger than life murals, all within walking distance of each other, which feature the richness of the Gulfton neighborhood in southwest Houston.

"It brings life to the community," said mural artist Jesse De Leon.

De Leon is one of the mural artists who created a huge mural on the side of a laundromat on Rampart. It is poetry-inspired art which tells the story of the community's immigrant families.

"The murals are based on the poetry that the community members write, the children write," explained Dr. Aisha Siddiqui, of Culture of Health - Advancing Together.

Siddiqui leads the efforts of the non-profit organization, CHAT - Culture of Health - Advancing Together. The non-profit works to help immigrant families thrive in their new environment. She says art is just one way to make that happen.

"A lot of people who live here, art is not on their mind because they have to struggle with their day to day, so the art is coming to them," said Siddiqui.

De Leon says he finds satisfaction in the instant feedback he received from people in the community once he began to paint the building.

"They're grateful that we're out here doing it, and that's what it's all about," De Leon said.

For information visit CHAT.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymural artscommunityartdiversityHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Google Maps memorializes WWII veteran on his front porch
Gender-neutral birth certificates law in effect in NYC
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
McDonald's customer caught on camera grabbing worker
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
New Harris Co. Judge faces flood threat on 2nd day of job
Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes
Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver
Show More
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
Digital Deal of the Day
Dana Holgorsen officially signs on as UH head football coach
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Mayor Sylvester Turner to revisit Prop B
More News