Heritage Society unveils new mural in Houston dedicated to Mexican-American history and culture

Mexican-American culture and history come alive in a new mural in the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Heritage Society unveiled their new "Mexican-American History and Culture in 20th Century Houston" mural on Thursday evening.

The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park, founded in 1954, is Houston's only outdoor, interactive historic museum and park. Their aim is to preserve the city's historic value for the education of future generations.

A historical element to the city of Houston are the contributions by the city's Mexican-American community.

The Heritage Society was devoted to celebrating the culture by creating this mural to highlight places, personalities, concepts and events that shaped the Mexican-American community.

The mural, which lies within a dramatic backdrop of City Hall and the downtown skyline, is in line to becoming Houston's new beloved cultural landmark.

Mural artists Laura López Cano and Jesse Sifuentes, along with key fundraisers, were present to unveil their work to Houstonians for the first time.
