'New' handshake bonds HPD officer, elementary students

That's what appears to have happened at Pasadena's Jessup Elementary School this week.
@jessupeagles and @houstonpolice with a new hand shake alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bqvjsaLhYc— GH PALS - Officer Triplett (@GHPals_Ofc_trip) November 8, 2019
Houston Police Officer Anthony Triplett is seen honing the new moves in a video on Twitter along with a student.
Triplett is the Clear Lake Division Police Activities League Officer, also known as Greater Houston PALS.
GHPAL officers are tasked with building relationships among youth, law enforcement and communities through "relational policing," according to the City of Houston's website.
Triplett, a 3-year veteran of HPD, is one of more than a dozen GHPAL officers assigned across the city.