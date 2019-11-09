Society

'New' handshake bonds HPD officer, elementary students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A friendly gesture of a handshake may not be a new practice, but when you mix in a 'dab' and a dance, you may have just created a new greeting.

That's what appears to have happened at Pasadena's Jessup Elementary School this week.



Houston Police Officer Anthony Triplett is seen honing the new moves in a video on Twitter along with a student.

Triplett is the Clear Lake Division Police Activities League Officer, also known as Greater Houston PALS.

GHPAL officers are tasked with building relationships among youth, law enforcement and communities through "relational policing," according to the City of Houston's website.

Triplett, a 3-year veteran of HPD, is one of more than a dozen GHPAL officers assigned across the city.
