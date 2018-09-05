To all those concerned about the stray dog on campus for a week, don’t worry. I have brought her home from BARC to foster and adopt. Her name is Ruby! pic.twitter.com/KnskMvSAhr — Renu Khator (@UHpres) September 4, 2018

Good Morning from Ruby! pic.twitter.com/80HqoLloqG — Renu Khator (@UHpres) September 5, 2018

The University of Houston president has added a new member to the Cougar family.President Renu Khator tweeted Tuesday about a stray dog that's been on the main campus for a week.But that dog is homeless no more. Khator said that she brought the dog home from BARC animal shelter to foster and adopt her.Her name is Ruby.Khator explains that she saw Ruby from her office window about a week ago. Students were caring for her and feeding her.Khator says she talked to the university's police chief who told her a social media search was underway to find Ruby's owner."I said, 'Please make sure the dog doesn't end up in cruel hands or a cruel place. If there is no taker, I will take the dog with me," she said.BARC arrived on campus Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. for Ruby. But the dog was still on Khator's mind. She called the shelter to say she'd like to adopt her, and 15 minutes later Khator was at BARC.The shelter said that Khator can foster Ruby for three days. She'll then be able to adopt her.Ruby, who's about 2 years old, didn't have a microchip or collar when she was found. She's healthy.Khator tells ABC13 she tweeted about Ruby in the first place to make sure everyone knew the dog was being taken care of.Ruby also has a playmate. Khator has another dog named Sasha, which is also the name of one of the UH mascots.Both Sasha and Ruby are German Shepherds. Khator says they're getting along fine.The UH president tells Eyewitness News she was raised around dogs and genuinely cares for them.She describes Ruby as sweet and gentle. In fact, Ruby seems to be a fast learner, too.Less than 24 hours after fostering her, Khator says Ruby is already following her commands.Meanwhile, Ruby appears to be fitting in well with the Coogs.Khator tweeted more photos of Ruby on Wednesday, showing her wearing a red collar with the UH logo and eating out of a University of Houston bowl.Maybe Ruby can tag-team mascot duties with Shasta, the other UH mascot, and Sasha!